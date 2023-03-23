 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.9 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

3 former Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death are decertified by Tennessee commission

Three former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were officially decertified Thursday and will no longer be allowed to work in law enforcement in the state.

The Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, which is responsible for training and enforcing standards for all local police departments in the state, voted unanimously to decertify Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith.

The decision comes almost two months after Martin, Smith, Haley and two others -- Tadarrius Bean and Desmond Mills Jr. -- were charged with second-degree murder in Nichols' death. The five have pleaded not guilty.

The three men decertified -- along with others -- were terminated from the Memphis Police Department in January after the death of Nichols, who was repeatedly punched and kicked by police officers following a traffic stop and brief foot chase January 7. He was hospitalized and died three days later.

Haley "was found to be in violation of personal conduct, truthfulness, neglect of duty, excessive unnecessary force, compliance with regulations to with body worn camera, and information concerning police business," Memphis Police Department investigator Monique Williams told the commission board, while recommending Haley's decertification.

"In the matter of Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith, in addition to the same violations as Haley, Martin and Smith were also found to be in violation of duty to intervene and reporting improper conduct during an internal investigation," Williams said.

Attorneys for the three former officers had asked the commission to place their decertification in pending status. The commission agreed on the condition the attorneys appear in person at Thursday's hearing. None of the three men nor their attorneys were present for the hearing.

The commission also heard decertification requests for former officers Mills and DeWayne Smith. Smith was the senior officer on the scene the night Nichols died and is accused of not taking charge of the situation. Smith has not been charged criminally.

According to the commission, Mills had surrendered his license earlier in the week. That order to surrender has been placed on the agenda for the committee to address on Friday.

Because former lieutenant Smith had retired prior to being terminated, there was confusion over a technicality as to whether Memphis police could decertify Smith. That issue is also set to be taken up on Friday.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis sent a request to the commission for the decertification of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Nichols in February.

