...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or lower in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

3 dead and 2 hurt after a scaffolding collapse in Charlotte

Three people were killed, and two others injured after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday, according to tweets from Charlotte Fire Rescue.

"Currently Charlotte Fire is securing the area," in the 700 block of East Morehead Street said the agency. "A family reunification area has been established," said the tweet.

The two injured people were transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center "with minor injuries," a spokesperson for Mecklenburg County Emergency Medical Services Agency said.

It's unclear what led to the accident at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

