Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Riverton and Terre Haute.
.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Saturday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

3 coyotes killed in Dallas after attack on 2-year-old boy

Wildlife workers have killed three coyotes in Dallas after a coyote seriously injured 2-year-old boy this week, officials said Friday.

Destroying the animals is part of an effort to remove aggressive coyotes near where the attack happened, officials said.

A coyote attacked the boy on a porch Tuesday morning.

The boy was sent to a hospital and was in critical condition Tuesday, police said. Details about his condition Saturday weren't immediately available.

Since the attack, the city's animal services department and staff with the federal Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services program have been looking for aggressive coyotes within a half-mile of where the boy was attacked, officials said Friday.

Remains of the three coyotes killed are being tested for rabies, Dallas Animal Services manager Whitney Hanson said.

Officials don't know whether the boy's attacker is among the three killed, in part because a DNA sample from the bite is not available. But the attacking coyote had specific markings, and two of the killed animals had such markings, Hanson told CNN.

"We're not going to claim or think that we might have removed (the coyote that attacked the boy), because we're looking for aggressive behaviors, and those can be from many coyotes," Wildlife Services urban biologist Adam Henry told reporters at a news conference in Dallas on Friday.

Henry and city officials encouraged people to call a new hotline -- which debuted Friday -- about any coyote sightings in the city.

Public reports of sightings -- and about the behavior the coyotes are exhibiting, such as whether they are boldly approaching people, which can portend a future attack -- could allow staff to get ahead of any problems, said Brett Johnson, senior environmental coordinator and urban biologist with the Dallas Parks Department.

"That way, (we) can look at that and say, 'Yes, we have a concern.' If we don't have the data, we cannot make that determination," Johnson said at the news conference.

Dallas residents previously could call police or Dallas' 311 city services number to report sightings, but the new hotline will help the city better track coyotes' behavior and locations, officials said.

After Tuesday's attack, a responding police officer found the coyote that day and shot at it, but the animal retreated into some woods. It wasn't clear if the officer shot the animal, police said.

