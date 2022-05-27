...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Fountain, Montgomery, Parke and Tippecanoe.
* WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 903 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain has
fallen this evening.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lafayette, Crawfordsville, West Lafayette, Shadeland, Battle
Ground, Ladoga, Waynetown, Linden, New Market, Waveland, New
Richmond, Wingate, Alamo, Purdue University and Shades State
Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
21 killed in Texas school massacre
By Travis Caldwell and Seán Federico-O'Murchú, CNN