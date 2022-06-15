2 Southern California police officers were killed while trying to protect a family, El Monte mayor says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2 Southern California police officers were killed while trying to protect a family, El Monte mayor says

  • 0

Two beloved El Monte police officers were killed Tuesday while responding to a possible stabbing at a motel, officials in the Southern California city said.

"They were essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe," El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona said.

The officers responded to a call about a possible stabbing at an El Monte motel, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation.

When the officers arrived, "they confronted the suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," sheriff's department Capt. Andrew Meyer said. "The suspect was also struck by gunfire, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The two officers were taken to LAC + USC Medical Center, where they died of their injuries. Meyer said it appears no victim was stabbed, but authorities are investigating.

One of the slain officers was a veteran of the police force, with at least 22 years on the job, Meyer said. The other officer had been on the job for less than a year.

The mayor said both officers were deeply committed to protecting the community.

"These two officers were like family in our community with deep ties to our neighborhoods," Ancona said.

"One of our officers was raised in El Monte, went through our schools and was excited to be a part of the El Monte Police Department, where he would be able to serve and protect family and friends. The other fallen officer was a new officer, patrolling our streets, excited to be on the force."

The mayor said both officers were also fathers.

"These men were dedicated to their careers, and even more so as sons, husbands and fathers," Ancona said. "We stand in solidarity with them, embrace them and their families."

El Monte's interim police chief said the slain officers were heroes.

"These two men were loved. They were good men," interim Police Chief Ben Lowry said.

"They paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their community, trying to help somebody. They do with hundreds of thousands of men and women do every day across the United States. ... And these two heroes paid the ultimate sacrifice."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.