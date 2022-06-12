 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2 people are dead and 4 others wounded after a shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana

Two people are dead and four are injured, with one in critical condition, after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning in Gary, Indiana, according to police.

A 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were the fatal victims, Gary police said in release.

The other three wounded victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, according to the release.

The shooting is one of 263 mass shootings in the country this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks shootings in the US.

CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as one with four victims or more, not including the shooter. The Gary incident was one of nine mass shootings this weekend, according to the GVA.

Gary is a city in Lake County, Indiana, about 25 miles from downtown Chicago.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.