 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Covington, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Sunday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2 killed in plane crash near Golden Gate Bridge, sheriff's office says

  • 0

A plane crash northwest of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge on Friday afternoon killed two people, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The plane -- identified as a fixed-wing, single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft -- crashed into a hillside in the Marin Headlands near Slacker Hill, said the release. The aircraft's emergency beacon was activated about two minutes later, it added.

First responders deployed to search for the plane, but their efforts were hindered by "heavy fog and condensation, which obscured visibility in the area," the sheriff's office said. The plane was found at about 2 p.m., and the two people inside were declared dead at the scene.

The victims' identities will be released Monday, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

The crash will be investigated by the National Park Service, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the sheriff's office, it said. Cause and manner of death will not be released until the conclusion of the investigation.

A postmortem toxicology examination is scheduled for early this week, the sheriff's office said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.