 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day reamins in effect through 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

2 killed, 15 hurt after fight at large Michigan street party leads to gunshots

  • 0

(CNN) — Two people were killed and 15 injured after a fight broke out at a large street party resulting in a shooting in Saginaw, Michigan, police say.

The party had been promoted on social media, according to authorities, and police had dispersed the crowd “multiple times in different locations,” before the incident, the Michigan State Police said in a news release.

“Police were nearby, preparing to disperse the crowd in this new location, when multiple 911 callers reported that people were shooting into the crowd at approximately 12:00 a.m. on June 24,” the release said.

Authorities said “a fight broke out between partygoers resulting in gunshots being fired. In response, others in the crowd began shooting into the crowd, striking several victims. As people fled the scene, many were injured after being struck by fleeing vehicles.”

According to the release, at least five different caliber weapons were used, and no suspects are in custody.

“Fifteen people were injured by gunshot or being struck by a vehicle. Two victims, a 19- year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, have died,” the release read.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” the release added. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.