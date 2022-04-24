 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Carroll and
northeastern Tippecanoe Counties through 1015 PM EDT...

At 951 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Delphi, or 13 miles south of Monticello, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Carroll and
northeastern Tippecanoe Counties, including the following
locations... Camden and Flora.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

2 dead, 4 injured in Indiana block party shooting attended by over 100 people, police say

At least two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a block party early Sunday in Indiana, the Lafayette Police Department said in a press release.

More than 100 people attended the party at a Lafayette apartment complex, the release says.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired just before 4:30 a.m., the release says. A fight had occurred in one of the apartments.

"Police located numerous shell casings inside and outside of the apartment, and multiple apartments and vehicles were struck by gunfire," the release said.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello told CNN in an email that officials are trying to identify the dead men and notify their families.

"It remains a fluid situation that continues to evolve with additional evidence being discovered and other people and victims being identified," police said.

