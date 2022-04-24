2 dead, 4 injured in Indiana block party shooting attended by over 100 people, police say

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Carroll and northeastern Tippecanoe Counties through 1015 PM EDT... At 951 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Delphi, or 13 miles south of Monticello, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Carroll and northeastern Tippecanoe Counties, including the following locations... Camden and Flora. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH