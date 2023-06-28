 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until 1 AM EDT Friday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

16 people injured after Amtrak passenger train partially derailed in Southern California after hitting vehicle

(CNN) — At least 16 people were injured Wednesday when an Amtrak train collided with a truck blocking the tracks and partially derailed in Southern California, local officials said.

The driver of the truck was transported to a trauma center and another person was taken to a medical center with a “minor medical emergency,” according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Fourteen others were transported from the scene with minor injuries, it said in a tweet.

The department said the other passengers of the Coast Starlight train appeared uninjured.

Train No. 14 was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle at about 11:15 a.m. PT when it struck the vehicle obstructing the tracks in Moorpark, California, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the rail line said in a statement.

“The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements,” Amtrak’s statement said.

There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew members on board who were evacuated from the train, Amtrak said.

Fire and emergency medical crews have cleared the scene, the fire department said. Passengers were taken to a reunification center where they could contact family members.

Amtrak said it will investigate the incident in coordination with local authorities.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.