12-year-old in Milwaukee charged with killing a man to steal his guns. Police say a pizza receipt led to the arrest

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

12-year-old in Milwaukee charged with killing a man to steal his guns. Police say a pizza receipt led to the arrest

  • 0

A 12-year-old boy in Milwaukee was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after being accused of killing a man to steal his guns, court records show.

The boy, who is not named because of his age, allegedly carried out the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Brandon Felton inside of a Milwaukee home on March 15 because Felton refused to sell weapons to the child, according to police.

If convicted, the child faces a sentence of life in prison. CNN has reached out to his public defender for comment.

Police tied the boy to the shooting after they found a pizza receipt from the night of the killing that had been ordered using the child's cell phone, according to a criminal complaint.

Additionally, the child gave a series of inconsistent statements to police before acknowledging he was at the home at the time of the killing, but said he was there to play video games and blamed the homicide on someone else, investigators said.

Police pointed to text messages obtained from the boy's phone using a search warrant that showed him making plans with two other people to steal the guns, according to the complaint.

On the day of the killing, a text from the defendant's phone said, "I'm gonna do it to Brandan [sic]," the court document stated.

The text conversation shows the defendant later said he had a gun and asked, "should I kill him (right now)?," the complaint said. Another person in the conversation replied, "Noooo," but the defendant allegedly replied, "I'm belting him don't got time for dude going after my family," the documents show.

Later, the boy allegedly confessed to his mother that he had lied to police and intended to take Felton's guns because he wouldn't sell them, police said.

During an initial court appearance Monday, the child's bond was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on April 4, according to court records.

