Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 374 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 36 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  MONTGOMERY            OWEN
PARKE                 PUTNAM                TIPPECANOE
VIGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD,
BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, COLUMBUS,
CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS,
FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD,
GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO,
LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL,
MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE,
NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE,
ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS,
SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VINCENNES,
WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON,
AND ZIONSVILLE.

12 people, including children, hospitalized after apparent ‘over-chlorination’ of Houston lazy river pool

(CNN) — A dozen people – including seven children – in Houston were taken to the hospital for chemical exposure due to an apparent over-chlorination of a lazy river pool, authorities said.

Houston fire officials received the initial call about the incident around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to CNN affiliate KHOU.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña tweeted Saturday evening that the incident was under control.

In an earlier tweet, the Houston Fire Department said seven children and three adults were transported to an area hospital, while others went by private vehicle.

KHOU reported that the conditions of those hospitalized were not known.

Chlorine is used in pools to eliminate germs. The chief noted that exposure to over-chlorination in such a setting can trigger nausea, skin and eye irritation or asthma symptoms.

The pool incident comes as residents are trying to stay cool amid high temperatures, with heat indices in the triple digits this weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Houston.

