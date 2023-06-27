 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

11 people have died in rip currents in less than two weeks along Gulf Coast

(CNN) — Rip currents have claimed the lives of 11 people within two weeks along the Gulf Coast, amid warnings from officials about the hazardous water conditions, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service.

The deaths have spanned the Gulf of Mexico between Fort Morgan, Alabama, and Panama City Beach, Florida, the weather service said.

A rip current is “a relatively small-scale surf-zone current,” according to the weather service. It forms as waves disperse across the beach, “causing water to become trapped between the beach and a sandbar or other underwater feature” so, “the water converges into a narrow, river-like channel moving away from the shore at high speed.”

Contrary to popular belief, a rip current won’t pull you under water, but they can pull even the strongest swimmer away from the beach beyond breaking waves, the weather service said. Rip currents often form at breaks in sandbars and close to piers and rock groins.

In the United States, the 10-year average for rip current fatalities is 71, according to weather service data. Rip currents were the third-leading cause of weather fatalities from 2013 to 2023, data shows, killing on average more people than lightning, tornadoes or hurricanes.

In the aftermath of a tragic weekend, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted photos “of the trenches dredged in the sand under the water as a result of the powerful rip currents” to illustrate their impact.

“You say you are a ‘good’ swimmer, an experienced swimmer, a competitive swimmer, ” the office wrote. “But you are no match for a rip current.”

Panama City Beach has the highest number of beach fatalities of any location in the US for 2023, including seven from June 15 through June 24, according to weather service data.

The Panama City Beach Police Department reported and responded to three separate fatal water incidents behind three different resorts Saturday.

On Friday, Panama City Beach flew double red flags, closing the water to the public, city spokesperson Debbie Ingram told CNN Tuesday. Water conditions are assessed every morning at 9 a.m. by beach personnel, she said, and around 10 a.m., the city downgraded to a single red flag, cautioning beachgoers of dangerous water conditions.

“The waves turned rough, there were numerous rescues, and we upgraded back to double reds at 12:30 p.m.” Ingram said.

Over 10 days, the Panama City Beach Police Department responded to 70 swimmers in distress – 39 of those calls were on Saturday, the department said in a news release.

Currently there is a high rip current risk in effect through Tuesday night for Walton, Bay and Gulf counties in Florida, according to NWS.

