Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Thursday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

11 current and former East Cleveland police officers indicted after 'appalling' behavior caught on video, prosecutor says

Eleven current and former East Cleveland Police Department officers indicted Wednesday participated in "appalling" behavior and face charges including assault, dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights, Cuyahoga County authorities said after they released video showing several incidents.

Seven are facing charges for the first time, while four others were indicted on new charges, authorities announced Thursday.

The new indictments raise the number of former or current East Cleveland police officers that have been indicted in the last seven months to 16, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley.

"Make no mistake, there has been a cancer growing in the East Cleveland Police Department," O'Malley said. "We are doing our best to remove every tentacle of that cancer so that this department can rebuild and grow to put itself in a position to hire officers who enforce the law as well as follow the law."

O'Malley showed several videos of the 11 officers participating in behavior he called "appalling." CNN has reached out to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office for the original footage of the alleged incidents in question.

The 11 new indictments stem from incidents that occurred between February 2020 and July 2022, authorities said Wednesday.

"In the next couple of weeks, we will be issuing a release detailing the 11 incidents with additional videos," O'Malley said.

CNN has reached out to the 11 current and former officers and to the Fraternal Order of Police union for comment.

They are all scheduled for arraignment on March 28.

