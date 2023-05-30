 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

1-year-old dies after being left in a hot car outside of a hospital for nine hours, police say

(CNN) — A 1-year-old child died after being left in a car parked outside of a hospital for nine hours in Washington state last week, police said.

The child’s foster mother arrived at the hospital for work around 8 a.m. Wednesday and forgot the child inside the car, not realizing it until she returned just after 5 p.m., according to Puyallup Police Department public information officer Don Bourbon.

The child was rushed inside the hospital, but couldn’t be revived, Bourbon said.

The temperature that day in Puyallup, which sits southeast of Tacoma, was between 70 and 75 degrees, but the internal temperature of the car when the child was found was around 110 degrees, police said.

The foster mother and family are cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed, police said.

The incident marks the fourth pediatric vehicular heatstroke death this year, according to noheatstroke.org, which said an average of 38 children under the age of 15 die in hot cars in the US every year, most during the summer months.

In 2018 and 2019, a record 53 children died each year from being left in a hot car, according to the National Safety Council.

