1 student killed, 23 taken to hospital in Ohio after school bus crash the first day of classes

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe County.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

1 student killed, 23 taken to hospital in Ohio after school bus crash the first day of classes

(CNN) — One student was killed and 23 were injured – including one with life-threatening injuries – after a school bus crash on the first day of school.

The accident occurred on state Route 41 in German Township, Ohio, Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the injured were taken to area hospitals, the release added.

The Northwestern Local School District school bus was struck by a Honda Odyssey that crossed the center line. The bus then went off the road and overturned, according to the preliminary investigation, the release adds.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries and the Odyssey driver and passenger have non-life-threatening injuries, the highway patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

In a statement on Facebook, Northwestern Local Schools said, “Northwestern Family, I am saddened to report that there was an Injury accident this morning involving one our buses. We are still gathering information and will share it with you as it becomes available. Currently, 41 is closed near the school … We are expecting bus drop off times to be off this afternoon, so please be patient.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.