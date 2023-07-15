 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

1 police officer is killed, 2 others injured in Fargo shooting

(CNN) — A Fargo police officer was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting that left two other officers in critical condition and one civilian injured, according to police.

The unidentified shooter also died during the incident, according to a news release from the Fargo Police Department. An “involved civilian” sustained “serious injuries,” said the release.

The shooting took place Friday near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo, according to the release.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They did not release the names of those involved “as the process of notifying family members is on-going,” according to the release.

“The FPD acknowledges and appreciates the community’s support during this difficult time,” officials said.

The police department will provide more information about the shooting at a Saturday afternoon news briefing, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers performed a procession with their squad car lights on down I-94 and through Fargo on Friday evening, according to CNN affiliate KVLY. Witnesses told KVLY the shooting broke out after a traffic collision.

Fargo is the most populous city in North Dakota, with a population of around 125,990 as of the 2020 census. The city is around 190 miles east of Bismarck, the state’s capital.

The-CNN-Wire

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.