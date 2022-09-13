1 person injured on Northeastern University campus after possible package detonation, police say

One person was injured on the Northeastern University campus after a package may have detonated, Boston Police confirmed to CNN.
The person suffered minor injuries, Officer Andre Watson told CNN.
Officials from the Boston Police, Boston Fire and the bomb squad are all on scene investigating at 39 Lyon Street on campus, Watson said.
Police said they were called around 7:16 p.m. to respond to the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.