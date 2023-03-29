1 officer killed, another in critical condition after responding to a domestic violence call in Huntsville, Alabama

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

1 officer killed, another in critical condition after responding to a domestic violence call in Huntsville, Alabama

  • 0

One Alabama officer has died and another is in critical condition after they were shot by a suspect who barricaded himself inside an apartment as they were responding to a reported domestic violence attack on a woman in Huntsville, officials said late Tuesday.

Both officers were taken to a hospital following the shooting Tuesday, and one of them died there, the Huntsville Police Department said in a news release.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall identified the dead officer as Garrett Crumby, a three-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department and the first Alabama officer to die in the line of duty this year.

"Tonight, our State grieves the death of another member of the law enforcement community — one who, when called upon, ran toward danger in aide of a female victim and her two small children," Marshall said.

Crumby and another officer were "ambushed" by a suspect, who had shot and wounded a woman.

The woman called 911 around 4:45 p.m. local time and reported she had been shot at an apartment building.

The suspect shot the first two arriving officers, Crumby and Albert Morin. The other officer underwent surgery and remained in critical condition Tuesday.

The suspect was injured and hospitalized, and remains in police custody.

The injured woman was also taken to a hospital, Deputy Chief Michael Johnson said during a news conference. Her injuries were non-life threatening, he noted.

Kirk Giles, chief of the Huntsville Police Department, said the officer's loss is devastating to the community.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer's family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice. As we grieve with our fallen officer's family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers," Giles said.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said Tuesday has been a "painful night for the City of Huntsville and for our police family."

"We are heartbroken. Words cannot express our loss. We have been overwhelmed by the show of love and support from our community, and we stand united with our police officers and their families in this tragic moment," he said in a news release.

The deceased officer will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, and an autopsy is set to be conducted on Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.