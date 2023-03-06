1 dead, 8 injured after what appears to be the 'result of a large crowd pushing' at a concert in Rochester, NY

A 33-year-old woman is dead and eight others are injured "as a result of a large crowd pushing" during a concert Sunday night in Rochester, New York, police said.
Police initially responded to a report of shots fired inside the Main Street Armory event venue during a concert around 11:05 p.m.
Officers found several people injured inside but saw no evidence of a shooting, Rochester police said.
"Upon further investigation ... none of the injuries sustained to any of the victims were consistent with a person being shot," Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said.
"The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots."
The tragedy follows a series of deadly crowd surges at entertainment events.
In 2021, eight people died at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Last fall, 158 people were killed in a crush of people during Halloween festivities in a nightlife district of Seoul, South Korea.
Authorities in Rochester have not publicly identified the woman who died.
Two of the eight people injured were in "critical, life-threatening condition," police said. The other six people injured had non-life-threatening injuries.
Rapper GloRilla, who was performing at the venue Sunday night, offered prayers to those affected.
"I'm just now hearing about what happened ... praying everybody is ok," she tweeted.
