National Signing Day: Meet The Purdue Football Signees

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It is the 2023 National Signing Day across the country.
Ryan Walters and Purdue Football signed 10 new athletes to their squad today and 22 total athletes to the 2023 class.
Here is a list of guys to look for in the Gold and Black next season:
-Winston Berglund: S/LB Carmel, Indiana.
-George Burhenn TE McCordsville, Indiana.
-Arhmad Branch ATH Festus, Missouri.
-Anthony Brown DB Milan, Tennessee.
-Ryan Browne QB Venice, Florida.
-Hudson Card QB Austin, Texas.
-Drake Carlson DL Nashville Tennessee.
-Ethon Cole S Clermont, Florida.
-Owen Davis LB Richwood, Ohio.
-Mondrell Dean ATH Charleston, West Virginia.
-Jalen Grant OL Chicago, Illinois.
-Zion Gunn CB Orlando, Florida.
-Jarharrion Harkless DT Lexington, Kentucky.
-Will Heldt DE Carmel, Indiana.
-Jimmy Liston OL Hinsdale, Illinois.
-Isaiah Nichols DL Springdale, Arkansas.
-Derrick Rogers Jr. ATH Orlando, Florida.
-Ryne Shackelford WR Elyria, Ohio.
-Dillon Thieneman S Carmel, Indiana.
-Jaron Tibbs WR Indianapolis, Indiana.
-Salim Turner-Muhammad CB Corona, New York.
-Issiah Walker OT Miami, Florida.
Purdue Football Head coach Ryan Walters held a press conference to discuss 2023 class.
This is what the first-year head coach had to say about his athletes.
“I think everybody is like-minded. We try to identify and sign guys that love football for football, not for twitter likes or Instagram followers. These guys love ball. Guys that we have already enrolled have hit the ground running in work outs and they are doing overtime in you know work outs. Working on their craft in the indoor [facility] by themselves so I think we got the right kind of guys to make up the locker room and to maintain and enhance the chemistry there”.