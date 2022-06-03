National Gun Violence Awareness Day proclaimed in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials have declared Friday as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
The day of recognition and remembrance takes place nationwide on the first Friday of June. A proclamation was read earlier this week at a public meeting urging people to wear orange to "honor the lives of gun violence victims and survivors."
City councilor Kathy Parker is a member of the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action. She's introduced the proclamation since 2016, but she said it's especially relevant this year.
"It's just happening all the time and it doesn't matter where you are," Parker said. "Everywhere you go, you run the risk of somebody with one of these assault-style weapons deciding they're going to unleash on everybody."
Parker also told News 18 that gun violence has become a larger problem in recent times.
"There's a problem, I don't think anyone can refute that. There's a problem with gun violence, and it's not getting better. It's getting worse," she said.
The proclamation comes days after a spate of mass shootings at schools, hospitals and churches across the United States. That includes the shootings in Buffalo; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.