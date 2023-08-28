NAMI to cut ribbon on mental heath 'Living Room' in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — NAMI West Central Indiana will cut the ribbon on its first "Living Room" in the Hoosier state.
The NAMI West Central Indiana Living Room is a valuable resource for people facing a mental health crisis, where they can get solace, support and services instead of checking into emergency departments or police intervention.
The grand opening will give those who attend a chance to learn about the additional services provided by NAMI.
The ceremony takes place Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at 615 North 18th Street, Suite 104 in Lafayette.