Name of victim, cause of fire remain unknown

BUCK CREEK, Ind. (WLFI) — The name of a man in his 50s who was killed Wednesday in a house fire remains unknown.
The Tippecanoe County coroner is working with the man's next of kin to identify him through DNA, according to a news release.
But the deadly fire remains under investigation about 24 hours later and the cause is unclear.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office has released some new details about the fire.
The homeowner arrived in the 6200 block of East County Road 450 North and tried to walk into her garage.
That's when she was hit with heavy black smoke and flames, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Terry Ruley.
The woman called 911 whiled a passing driver used a fire extinguisher to battle the blaze. Neither of them were able to get inside.
Ruley, though, credits that quick action for stopping the flames from spreading further from the garage into the house.
"The use of the fire extinguisher and the timing of the fire, they were able to extinguish flames and to prevent it from continuing from spreading any further, and to combat it to some degree, until the fire departments, which was Buck Creek, Battle Ground and Lafayette fire, that responded," he says.
The cause of the fire is the subject of a joint investigation between the sheriff's office and the Indiana State Fire Marshal, which is under the umbrella of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
A DHS spokesperson says no other details are available at this time.
Even though it's not being investigated as an arson, officials are encouraging anyone with information to call the arson tip line at 1-800-382-4621.