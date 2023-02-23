 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Name of victim, cause of fire remain unknown

  • 0
Buck Creek Deadly Fire.jpeg

BUCK CREEK, Ind. (WLFI) — The name of a man in his 50s who was killed Wednesday in a house fire remains unknown.

The Tippecanoe County coroner is working with the man's next of kin to identify him through DNA, according to a news release.

But the deadly fire remains under investigation about 24 hours later and the cause is unclear.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office has released some new details about the fire.

The homeowner arrived in the 6200 block of East County Road 450 North and tried to walk into her garage.

That's when she was hit with heavy black smoke and flames, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Terry Ruley.

The woman called 911 whiled a passing driver used a fire extinguisher to battle the blaze. Neither of them were able to get inside.

Ruley, though, credits that quick action for stopping the flames from spreading further from the garage into the house.

"The use of the fire extinguisher and the timing of the fire, they were able to extinguish flames and to prevent it from continuing from spreading any further, and to combat it to some degree, until the fire departments, which was Buck Creek, Battle Ground and Lafayette fire, that responded," he says.

The cause of the fire is the subject of a joint investigation between the sheriff's office and the Indiana State Fire Marshal, which is under the umbrella of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

A DHS spokesperson says no other details are available at this time.

Even though it's not being investigated as an arson, officials are encouraging anyone with information to call the arson tip line at 1-800-382-4621.

