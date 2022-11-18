Mystery surrounds Lafayette woman found burning alive

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are looking into how a 60-year-old woman caught fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 near Murdock Park.
Lafayette Fire Department Investigator Todd Trent says a passerby dumped water from water bottles to extinguish the fire engulfing Julie Myers.
Myers was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with second- and third-degree burns covering 40% of her body.
She died early Wednesday morning. The Marion County Coroner's Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy.
The woman left the Lafayette Drury Inn, where she was staying with her sister and daughter, in the early morning of Oct. 30, Trent says.
She was found about five hours later on Ferry Street between 18th and 19th streets.
Trent declined to clarify if the woman left the hotel on foot or by car, or if her death was suspicious in nature.
The fire is being jointly investigated by LFD and Lafayette Police Department. LPD plans to release more information later Friday.
Anyone with information should call an anonymous tip line at 765-807-1610.