Mushroom hunting season underway

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Morel mushrooms are popping up in the Hoosier state.
The famous mushrooms are a springtime treat for many people.
Depending on the weather, the best time to hunt for the mushrooms is usually April and early May.
“Indiana is a mushroom eating state," said Owner of D&R Market, Patrick Johnson. "I mean, they’re in high demand right now and everybody’s looking for them.”
If you haven't had luck finding any this season, Johnson says there's no need to worry.
“People have been buying them like crazy," said Johnson.
Johnson has been selling the mushrooms at D&R Market this spring, but they aren’t from the local area.
“The first rounds we get come from the Pacific Northwest," said Johnson. "So the west side of the Rockies.”
Johnson was unsure what the mushroom supply would look like, but he says he's been pleasantly surprised.
“I was pretty worried since we know that California had a ton of snow that there would be problems," said Johnson. "But no, they’ve been coming in really great and really fruitful."
As our weather starts to changes in Indiana, Johnson says he’ll start get more mushrooms in the store from the local area.
“There’s a few dealers in the state who do buy and they’ll contact me, hopefully," said Johnson. "I’ve got my fingers crossed.”
At the retail level, Johnson is required to buy the mushrooms from a licensed dealer.
“These people take classes they learn the differences, whatever they are, and then they can sell them," said Johnson. "That’s what we have to do and we have to keep the information on file.”
However, due to high demand, Johnson says the mushrooms don't stay on the store shelves for long.
“If I can get them through Mother’s Day, really I’ll be happy," said Johnson. "A lot of people want to treat their mom to this, because it’s a tradition.”
Whether you're outside looking for them yourself, or trying to buy them, Johnson has a piece of advice
“Really the thing is you probably need to get them when you see them," said Johnson. "Because you never know when mother nature is going to cut you out.”