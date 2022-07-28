Multiple Monkeypox cases reported in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced on Thursday it had received a report of three confirmed Monkeypox cases from the Indiana Department of Health.
According to TCHD, Monkeypox can be spread through skin to skin contact, respiratory droplets, and touching objects such as bedding and surfaces that an infected person has touched.
Symptoms include flu-like symptoms (fever, headache, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, exhaustion) and/or a newly developed rash.