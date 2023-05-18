Multiple homes damaged after several shootings across Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings that left several homes riddled with bullet holes.
The first case happened in the 3100 block of Kilbourne Court in Lafayette at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lafayette police say bullet holes were found on a house but nobody was hurt.
At 11:45 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of gunshots on the 4400 block of South Ninth Street in Lafayette.
A house was shot multiple times and casings were found on the street in front of the home.
And Lafayette police also responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of Central Street around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a house was shot at twice, and one of those bullets shot through the window.
More shots were fired at the house as the caller was on the phone with 911.
No one was hurt and no arrests have been made in these shootings.