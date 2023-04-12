Multiple homes catch fire in east-side Lafayette neighborhood.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Multiple homes caught fire Wednesday morning in an east-side Lafayette neighborhood.
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 5200 block of Wilmington Circle.
According to Lt. Matt Couch, three houses were engulfed in flames and are considered to be total losses.
Two other homes sustained heat damage.
All people in all affected houses made it out, and no casualties have been reported.
One person may have suffered smoke inhalation, and another had an elevated heart rate.
Others are being evaluated for non life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters have the fire under control and are putting out a few rekindles.
News 18 will continue to provide updates as they become available.