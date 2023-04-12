Multiple homes catch fire in east-side Lafayette neighborhood.

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk Today... Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. West-southwest winds will increase during the day, peaking around 15mph, with gusts up to 25mph this afternoon. This in combination with relative humidity values around 30 percent and dry vegetation will lead to an elevated risk of fire spreading quickly. Outdoor burning should be avoided if possible, and any equipment that could generate sparks should be handled with extra care.