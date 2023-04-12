 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk Today...

Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk
across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. West-southwest
winds will increase during the day, peaking around 15mph, with
gusts up to 25mph this afternoon. This in combination with
relative humidity values around 30 percent and dry vegetation will
lead to an elevated risk of fire spreading quickly. Outdoor
burning should be avoided if possible, and any equipment that
could generate sparks should be handled with extra care.

Multiple homes catch fire in east-side Lafayette neighborhood.

  • Updated
  • 0
Lafayette homes engulfed in flames

Multiple homes on Wilmington Circle are engulfed in flames as firefighters work to control the fires.  Courtesy of: Gary Baskett
Wilmington Circle house fires

Three homes were destroyed and another two were damaged as crews begin cleaning up the damage from an early morning fire that spread.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Multiple homes caught fire Wednesday morning in an east-side Lafayette neighborhood.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 5200 block of Wilmington Circle.

According to Lt. Matt Couch, three houses were engulfed in flames and are considered to be total losses.

Two other homes sustained heat damage.

All people in all affected houses made it out, and no casualties have been reported.

One person may have suffered smoke inhalation, and another had an elevated heart rate.

Others are being evaluated for non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters have the fire under control and are putting out a few rekindles.

News 18 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Tags

Recommended for you