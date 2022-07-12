Much of Kossuth Street slated for road construction

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Another busy thoroughfare is slated for construction.
Work could start as soon as this summer or as late as next spring on Kossuth Street from Fourth Street to Earl Avenue.
Crews will resurface the road, replace 7,000 feet of curbs and build 80 new curb ramps.
City Engineer Jeromy Grenard says construction will restrict traffic but won't close the road.
He adds this aging stretch of Kossuth is littered with potholes and patches.
"It's a major collector for the city," Grenard says. "The ride-ability is terrible. If you drive any of our major roadways, this is one of the worst."
The $1.5 million dollar project must be finished by July next year.
The one-point-five million dollar project must be finished by July next year.
Half of the cost is funded by state matching grants.