Much Needed Convenience Store Opening On South End Of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- A much needed convenience store is opening on the south end of Lafayette this weekend.
Lucky Mart will open its doors this Sunday.
After multiple years of having to drive to at least veterans memorial parkway, Ripam Singh is finally bringing convenience to OLD us 231 and 500 S.
The convenience store has all the typical corner store inventory plus fresh pizza and Wings.
Singh says his friends told him about the location.
“There hasn’t been anything big in this area for a while and people have been expecting something and I have talked to so many people and they were like why wasn’t this here before.” Singh said.
Lucky Mart opens its doors for the first time on Sunday June 11th.
Store hours run from 6 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday with shortened hours on Sundays.