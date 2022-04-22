Movie night at Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Families looking for fun Springtime activities were excited to attend a film screening under the stars earlier this evening.
Loeb stadium hosted a movie night where families were able to watch Pixar's "Onward" in the baseball field.
The movie stars the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Hundreds were in attendance and kids from ages two and up were enjoying the festivities with friends and family.
One new mom to the area was pleased with the offering of such an activity.
"I mean this is a super cool thing to do with your kids and it's a great way to meet new people and meet their kids so that way you have more things to do throughout the summer," said attendee and mother Danielle Gilbert.
It was evident that fun was had by all, by both parents and their kids.