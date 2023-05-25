Motorcyclist transported to Indy hospital after crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - A motorcyclist is being treated at an Indianapolis hospital after a crash in Lafayette Thursday evening.
It happened at the intersection of South Street and Farabee Drive around 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Police said the crash was between the motorcycle and another vehicle. They said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital, but was then transported to Indianapolis.
The passengers in the vehicle were not injured.
The intersection was closed for over an hour as crews cleaned up the crash site. Police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.