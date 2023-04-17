Motorcyclist dies after crash in eastern Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcyclist died Friday after a two-vehicle crash at County Roads 300 North and 725 East.
Officers say they found the driver of the motorcycle, whom coroner Carrie Costello identified as 69-year-old Phillip Miller, with life-threatening injuries.
Emergency responders attempted to treat Miller, but he died at the scene.
A reconstruction of the crash showed the car and motorcycle were heading west on County Road 300 North when the driver of the car stopped at an intersection to make a left turn.
That's when Miller rear-ended the car and was ejected from the bike.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.