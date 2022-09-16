Motorcycle ride to raise funds for Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday is your chance to support local veterans.
A motorcycle ride is being held to raise money for the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.
The trip takes veterans to Washington, D.C. for a day where veterans get the chance to tour monuments and other historical landmarks for free.
Registration for the ride begins Saturday, Sept. 17 at Hunter's Moon Harley Davidson on Progress Drive in Lafayette, and the ride begins at 11 a.m.
A $5 donation gets you a spot in line and lunch afterwards.
All proceeds benefit the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight.