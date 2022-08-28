Motorcycle driver injured in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcycle driver is recovering this morning following a crash early Saturday morning.
West Lafayette Police said that it happened in the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and State Street here in West Lafayette around 12 a.m.
Sergeant Swanson told News 18 the motorcycle driver was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.
As of the last update, the driver was alert and conscious. The driver of the car that hit the motorcycle was not arrested.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash.