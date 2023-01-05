Mother on daughter's killer: 'If he spends the rest of his life in jail, I'll be happy.'

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The mother of a woman shot and killed outside the east-side Walmart is speaking out in an emotional interview with News 18.
Here's what Jennifer Spence, the mother of Casey Lewis, said about her daughter's admitted killer, Anthony Perez:
"If he spends the rest of his life in jail, I'll be happy," she said Thursday just before Perez pleaded guilty to murder.
The plea hearing came after defense attorneys struck a plea deal with prosecutors.
Perez admitted to murder and accepted a firearm sentencing enhancement.
His remaining charges were dropped. Those include kidnapping and criminal confinement, among many others.
"Casey was my sunshine," Spence said. "It didn't matter what was going on her life, she always had a smile on her face."
Perez faces 50-85 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. March 20.