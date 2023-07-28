Mosquitos in Tippecanoe County test positive for West Nile

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Health notified The Tippecanoe County Health Department on Thursday that a mosquito group in has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

According to TCHD, this is the first time this year that a positive test has been reported in Tippecanoe County.

People are urged to take precautions when outdoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Use insect repellent containing DEET and make sure your property is free of any standing water,

Protecting yourself from the West NIle virus It's important to know ways to keep mosquitos away from you so you don't contract the West Nile virus.

The TCHD said the West Nile Virus is transmitted to a human by a mosquito that has first bitten an infected bird. A person who is bitten by an infected mosquito may show symptoms from 3 to 15 days after the bite.

Most people who get infected with West Nile Virus will have either no symptoms or mild symptoms.

Symptoms include:

high fever,

headache,

stiff neck,

muscle weakness or paralysis,

confusion

Although the virus can effect anyone, severe disease has been most often present in individuals over 50 years old or those with weakened immune systems.

For more information on the virus and how to protect yourself, visit the Indiana Department of Health website.