"Mosey Down Main Street" makes its return

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - For the fifteenth year in a row, minus one for Covid, the annual Mosey Down Main Street event is officially back again, in full swing.
The festivities will be right here on Main Street in downtown Lafayette from 6th to 11th Street.
On May 21st, the annual series of outdoor street celebrations will commence with a variety of activities for all to enjoy. With over seventy vendors signed up this year, people can enjoy music from multiple bands on three stages, food from various vendors and food trucks, enjoy a glass of wine or beer, and watch street performers, dancers, and drum circles. And all of it... for free.
"We cater to the crowd that can't go to other events where it costs a family of four, 40 or 50 dollars to get in. This is a totally free event. And if you want to spend money, you can, if you don't have money to spend, there's no reason to be embarrassed. You can just walk down the street, listen to music, talk to people, meet friends: it's just an opportunity for the community to get out and enjoy the weather," said Friends of Downtown Lafayette President, Ken McCammon.
This event, occurring once a month from now until September will be a chance for family and friends to try something new locally and take advantage of all that Lafayette has to offer. The celebration is hosted by Friends of Downtown Lafayette, a local non-profit organization that will be donating any proceeds they do receive, to other non-profits in the area. When asked what his favorite part of Mosey Down Main Street is, McCammon said this:
"Just seeing people come down... have a great time," said McCammon.
The event will take place from six to eleven PM.
