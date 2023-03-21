 Skip to main content
More than $300,000 in energy bill assistance available for Duke Energy Indiana customers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than $300,000 in financial assistance is available to Duke Energy Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills.

The funding is made possible through Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund

According to a released statement from Duke Energy, qualifying customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account.

To see if you qualify, Duke energy is asking people to reach out to your county's service provider.  Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

