More than 2,000 US flights delayed or canceled due to severe storms

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow... All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for sensitive groups. If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve beginning on Thursday.