More than 14, 500 Duke Energy customers without power in Tippecanoe Co.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) -- More than 14,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in the area. According to the company website, power is estimated to be restored by 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Duke Energy posted this statement on its website:
"In order to safely make emergency repairs to damaged equipment in the downtown area of Lafayette, we have deenergized a major powerline that feeds a large number of customers in the area. We expect these repairs to take approximately four hours. We apologize for the inconvenience and will work as quickly as we can to have the service restored."