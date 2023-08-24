More Roads Means More Business

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Road construction happening in the Discovery Park District at Purdue is moving fast. Purdue Research Foundation is hoping the expansion of roads will lead to the expansion of business.
New roadways are being built off of the south side of Mitch Daniels Blvd. This will extend Foundry Dr, MacArthur Dr, and McCutcheon Dr to connect to Harrison St. which is also extending towards River Rd. Senior Project Manager for the Purdue Research Foundation, Paul Bercot, believes this will improve the flow of traffic around campus.
"Step number one is going to extend Harrison from S River Rd. to Airport, giving people another option instead of Mitch Daniels Blvd, or 231," he said.
With the addition of extended roads comes more bike trails and sidewalks. They will be built for people to get around the Discovery Park District. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $10 million. The goal is to expand. Bercot wants to make this area a desirable place too add business.
"The other thing it's going to do is create the next set of developable blocks to attract more businesses in the Discovery Park District," he said.
Bercot is ready to keep up with the Park District's growth.
"As more development comes in, PRF is committed to creating infrastructure to support those developments," he said.
There is a lot of land waiting to be used in the Discovery Park District. Bercot is excited for the potential this area has for future developments.
"Seeing it open and completed and then just seeing what the next set of development is that this area attracts to the Discovery Park District," He said.
PRF is planning to have this project finished by November 2023.