More Purdue faculty share different opinions on Daniels' retirement

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue faculty are speaking up about the university president's decision to step down, as well as about his replacement.
As we've reported, President Mitch Daniels announced he was leaving the position at the end of this year.
College of Engineering Dean and Executive Vice President Mung Chiang will take over the position.
While some faculty aren't surprised by the decision, others felt there should have been more transparency in the decision.
"I wasn't necessarily anticipating an announcement today, but I think that most people were thinking that President Daniels was getting closer to the end to his tenure as president," Purdue University Senate Chair, Colleen Brady said. "It's not unusual to keep things pretty quiet, and I think the higher the level of decision the more things are kept quiet because of possible ramifications, especially if they were talking to people who might be coming from a different institution."
"This announcement was really quite a shock and feels like a real violation of those principles of sheer governance," Purdue Chapter President of American Association University of Professors, Leigh Raymond said. "That's really troubling and that's really a violation of the things that we try to work for with the AP chapter."
Both professors told News 18 that they are confident in Chiang's ability to step in to the position.