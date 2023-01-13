More details from Delphi double homicide suspect's court hearing

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Delphi double homicide suspect will be tried in Carroll County. But the jurors will have to come from somewhere else.
Richard Allen appeared in court Friday for the second time since being arrested and charged with murder in the killings of teenagers Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Allen's defense attorneys previously filed a change of venue, requesting the trial be moved 150 miles away.
Special Judge Frances Gull said Friday it's "patently clear" it would be "difficult if not impossible" to find impartial jurors in Carroll County.
Defense attorneys and prosecutors have a week to agree on a different Indiana county from which to pull a jury pool. Selected jurors would travel to Delphi for Allen's eventual trial.
Prosecutors appear to be cooperating with the defense on an extensive request for evidence. Gull called that request "extraordinarily voluminous" and noted attorneys are sorting through thousands of pages of discovery.
Gull also ruled a gag order is still in place that prevents witnesses, family members, defense attorneys and prosecutors from speaking to the media.
After the 10-minute public hearing, the court entered into closed-door discussions with Allen's public defenders about the cost of their client's representation, including expert fees and expenses.
Allen's next hearing is Feb. 17.
That's when both sides will discuss a defense motion to allow bail. Defense attorneys call the prosecution's case flimsy and say Allen should be released from jail.