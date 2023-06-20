Monticello to celebrate 100 years of Lake Shafer

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A well-known lake and tourist destination in our viewing area is turning 100 years old this week.
The City of Monticello will throw a birthday bash to celebrate Lake Shafer.
The bash starts with a ribbon cutting for the new gateway sign to the Monticello Entertainment District.
The ribbon cutting starts at 4 p.m. on North West Shafer Drive just north of Pine View Resort.
Then on July 8, the "Lake Shafer Centennial Celebration" kicks off at 10 a.m. at Norway Dam Park.
There will be fun activities for kids, food, first responder exhibits and an antique boat show.