Monticello man sentenced to 76 years in prison for murder, arson, abuse of a corpse

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Monticello man who killed a man in Medaryville in 2018 and then burned the house down, is sentenced to 76 years in prison.
Prosecutors said 50-year-old Danny James Clark broke into the home where his former girlfriend was staying, and stayed there for two days.
When a friend of the homeowner's walked in, Clark pointed a gun at him, ordered him to the floor, and hit him at least five times in the back of the head. William "Neil" Toosley died at the scene.
Clark then set the house and fire and took Toosley's car. Clark was arrested in Louisiana about two weeks later after calling a friend in Indiana.
Clark was convicted of Murder and other charges including Arson and Abuse of a Corpse.