Monticello man dies after being recovered in Tippecanoe River

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Monticello man lost his life after conservation officers recovered his body from the Tippecanoe River in White County.
At approximately 6:13 p.m., White County Dispatch received a 911 call of a possible drowning that occurred just upstream from the Blue Water boat launch on the Tippecanoe River.
The victim launched his boat when it began to take on water.
He entered the water after realizing his drain plug was out.
The victim was unable to get back aboard the boat and attempted to swim to shore.
While swimming, the victim disappeared underneath the surface of the water.
Bystanders were able to recover the victim and provide CPR until first responders arrived on scene.
The victim was transported to IU Health White Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The official cause of death is pending on autopsy results.