Month of May highlights Hoosier dairy industry

CLINTON COUNTY (WLFI) — The Indy 500 brings many traditions. One of those includes the "Winners Drink Milk" campaign, where the Indy 500 winner drinks a bottle of milk at the end of the race.
“There aren’t too many opportunities like this throughout the year where a whole month is dedicated to it,” said Brooke Williams with the American Diary Association Indiana. “People are using #WinnersDrinkMilk and we’re always really happy and pleased to see the community coming together.”
Each year, the American Dairy Association Indiana selects a Hoosier dairy farmer to be the Milk Person. The Milk Person hands a bottle of milk to the Indy 500 winner.
"We kind of get the slide shown on the dairy industry that we're so proud to be apart of and to be the story tellers," said Williams. "We tell people your milk is local and here's what happens on the farm to get that product to your family."
The Milk Person for the upcoming 2022 Indy 500 is Hoosier Dairy farmer Tom Haynes from Garrett, Indiana. The Rookie Milk Man is Hoosier Dairy Farmer Kerry Estes.
“It’s a tremendous platform really,” said Williams. “I think Tim and Kerry would both agree. They’re both energized but also very humbled by the opportunity to have this platform where they can talk about what dairy means to them and means to their family.”
Williams says because of these traditions involving milk at the Indy 500, the month of May is a great opportunity to showcase Indiana's successful dairy industry.
"It's just been such a unique tradition related to the Indy 500 and we've been fortunate to have Indiana dairy farmers in victory circle handing off that milk," said Williams. "When the dairy farmer is presenting the milk in victory circle it's a representation not only of milk, but all of the hard work that takes place on farms."
As a Hoosier dairy farmer himself, John Carter says the month of May is special.
"It's cool to be a dairy farmer, an Indiana Dairy Farmer in the month of May," said Farm Manager at Carter Dairy Farm, John Carter. "The American Dairy Association Does a really good job at promoting farmers and promoting milk in general. So definitely the month of May is big time for them with the Indy 500 and the Winners Drink Milk.”
Carter Dairy Farm in Frankfort contributes to the state's milk production.
"We're producing roughly 1,000 gallons of milk in a two day period," said Carter. "Our milk gets picked up every other day. Most of it does stay in the state, but some of it does go out of state to Michigan occasionally."
At Carter Dairy Farm, it's up to the cows to decide when they want to be milked.
"We're milking around 70 cows and we have Lely robotics, so the cows get to milk themselves whenever they feel like it," said Carter. "When they feel like they want to be milked they come up to the robotic milking machine and they walk into the box and a gate closes behind them. It dispenses a little bit of feed so she gets a little snack."
While the cows enjoy a snack, Carter says the milking process is quick and easy.
"So when the cow is done milking it will pump her milk through a heat a heat exchanger which cools her milk down," said Carter. "Then it goes to a refrigerated tank which cools it down to 38 degrees."
The milk gets picked up from their farm and taken to processing facilities to be sold.
“So this operation right here we started in 2017 with me and my parents,” said Carter. “But our family has been in the dairy business for a lot longer than that.”
As the Indy 500 approaches, Williams says the milk given to the drivers does not come from one specific farm. Williams says the milk represents all farms.
“We always get asked where the milk comes from that’s handed off to the winning driver,” said Williams. “The story is so great that the milk represents so much more than just one farm and we’ve always wanted to keep it that way.”
At Carter Dairy Farm, guest are always welcome to visit and learn about the dairy industry.
“We like to invite people out to our farm to see the cows and see the robotic milking machines,” said Carter. “You’ll be able to see the cows running around outside enjoying the weather.”