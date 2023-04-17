Montgomery County man works to preserve Hoosier barns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Montgomery County resident, Randy Miles, is working to preserve old barns in Indiana.
He travels across Central Indiana to assess heritage barns. He looks at a variety of things to determine the barn's history.
"The concrete can tell me a lot about the age of it because it doesn't have a lot of fine sands," said Heritage Barn Assessor, Randy Miles. "So there's a pretty good chance the concrete may have been from a stream that went through that farm."
Miles specifically works with property owners who are interested in learning more about their barns.
“The first thing I do is stand back and walk around and take a look at how square the barn is and the drainage around it because water is one thing that can really harm a barn,” said Miles. “I take a look at the general siding, and roof to make sure that water isn’t getting into the structure.”
As a Heritage Barn Assessor, his job is provide information about each barn including when it was built.
He also promotes barn preservation by providing renovation tips and recommendations.
"Just about any structure can be preserved," said Miles. "It's a matter of time, money and patience."
Miles says it's important to save as many historic barns as possible.
"A lot of times these barns say a lot about the culture of that area, it may be related to a certain family," said Miles. "It may be related to a series of Germans or English individuals, so there may be some indicators of that."
Through the Indiana Barn Foundation, Miles is able to save multiple barns that represent Hoosier history.
The foundation was created in 2013 with the goal of preserving historic barns.
“It’s not an exact science," said Miles. "It’s something that we look at the lumber, the way it’s put together and if I say well this was built in 1900 it may be 1890 to 1910 or something. It's plus or minus 10,15, 20 years.”
Miles has recently taken matters into his own hands.
He understands the value of keeping historic barns, so he's currently in the process of preserving to heritage barns on his property.
"Both of them were built somewhere between 1890 and 1900," said Miles.
Miles says there's many benefits to preserving your barn, including something not all barn owners know about.
"There is a heritage property tax break also," said Miles. "With your county assessor you can file some paperwork and it does lower the property taxes."
He says every barn deserve to be brought back to life.
"It's just part of our culture that we need to maintain," said Miles. "Just like we talk about historic houses, we need to do the same thing with barns."
If you're interested in preserving your barn, Miles encourages you to reach out to the Indiana Barn Foundation for more information.